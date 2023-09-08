Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPS teacher selected as first-ever winner of award named in Norma Hunt’s honor

Kayla McClellan, center, was selected as a 2023 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. She was...
Kayla McClellan, center, was selected as a 2023 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. She was recognized at the Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, KCPS Board of Directors meeting by Vice Chair Jennifer Wolfsie, left, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier, right.(KCPS)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school teacher is headed to the Super Bowl!

The Kansas City Chiefs named Kansas City Public Schools teacher Kayla McClellan the first-ever Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education on Thursday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McLellan was gifted tickets to Super Bowl LVIII to be played in Las Vegas.

Norma Hunt, the late mother of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife to Lamar Hunt, was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl – from Super Bowl I when the Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers, to Super Bowl LVII in February when the Chiefs won their third Lombardi Trophy.

Congrats on being the first ever Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education, Kayla McClellan! Thanks for all you do in the classroom, and we'll see you in Vegas for the big game 👏

Posted by The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Chiefs players this season are wearing an “NKH” commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Norma’s initials. She died at 85 years old this summer.

McClellan teaches AVID and American History at Lincoln Middle School, according to KCPS.

ALSO READ: Local choir to perform before kickoff on opening night

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.
A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on...
Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Cheering on the Chiefs
Without tickets, Chiefs fans watch opener from local bars
Cheering on the Chiefs
Without tickets, Chiefs fans watch opener from local bars
JOCO deputy makes traffic stop hug
JOCO deputy describes unusual request during traffic stop
JOCO deputy makes traffic stop hug
JOCO deputy describes unusual request during traffic stop