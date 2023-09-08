KCPS teacher selected as first-ever winner of award named in Norma Hunt’s honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school teacher is headed to the Super Bowl!

The Kansas City Chiefs named Kansas City Public Schools teacher Kayla McClellan the first-ever Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education on Thursday evening at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

McLellan was gifted tickets to Super Bowl LVIII to be played in Las Vegas.

Norma Hunt, the late mother of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife to Lamar Hunt, was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl – from Super Bowl I when the Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers, to Super Bowl LVII in February when the Chiefs won their third Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs players this season are wearing an “NKH” commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Norma’s initials. She died at 85 years old this summer.

McClellan teaches AVID and American History at Lincoln Middle School, according to KCPS.

