Kansas City Streetcar construction progress to impact Midtown drivers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Midtown drivers may face some delays next week as crews work to add more track to the KC Streetcar route.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, crews plan to pull 1,600 feet of rail from the rail staging area near 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard to the east side of Main Street near 36th Street.
The work is expected to impact traffic overnight. The process will begin at 3 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 7 a.m., before the heart of rush-hour traffic hits midtown.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the early-morning hours Tuesday.
Traffic will be stopped in rolling intervals at Main Street, impacting the following intersections as the track is moved.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
- 46th Street
- 45th Street
- 43rd Street
- 41st Street
- 40th Street
- 39th Street
- 38th Street
- 37th Street
- 36th Street
Kansas City police officers will help with traffic control during the process.
