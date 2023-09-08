Kansas City motorcycle rider critically injured in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City police responded to the crash between the motorcycle and an SUV near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with the SUV when the driver turned in front of the rider.

Police say the rider’s injuries are severe enough that he may not survive.

