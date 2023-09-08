Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City motorcycle rider critically injured in crash

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City police responded to the crash between the motorcycle and an SUV near Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with the SUV when the driver turned in front of the rider.

Police say the rider’s injuries are severe enough that he may not survive.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
An elementary school in Grain Valley turned its A/C off for a period of time Tuesday.
Grain Valley school turns off A/C with students inside
Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener

Latest News

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
A third lane is coming to I-70. Here is how you can weigh in.
Generic gavel picture
Clay County man convicted of molesting child under 12 years old
Early morning fire in KCMO
Firefighters battle blaze at former recycling center
Platte County improved to 2-0 on the season after beating Smithville.
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Platte County High School football
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Platte County High School football