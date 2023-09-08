JOCO deputy describes unusual request during traffic stop

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Deputy Anthony Bussell has been in law enforcement for 23 years. What happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 was a first.

The encounter during a traffic stop for speeding was captured on his body camera and later posted to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“I’ve done a lot of traffic stops in my 23 years and I’ve seen people cry,” Bussell said on Thursday, “but this one, his eyes were very, he’d been crying for a while and he was starting maybe another round of tears coming up so something was going on.”

Bussell was about five hours into his shift. Friday had turned into Saturday. It was 3:30 a.m. He was on 199th Street about a mile east of Edgerton when he saw a car whiz by. His radar clocked the car going 70 mph in a 45-mph zone.

He activated his lights and the man pulled over.

“I’m trying to figure out, before I get out of my patrol car, ‘Why are you doing 70 in a 45,’” Bussell recalled.

As he approached the car, he looked for signs of impairment. The usual signs weren’t there. It didn’t take long for him to realize something in the man’s personal life was upsetting him.

“Trust me, I’ve had a lot of people, I’ve had a lot of excuses, a lot of tears,” Bussell said. “This one, he was genuine. He was 100% genuine. Something was going on with them that needed basically the traffic stop need to be put on the backburner a little bit.”

They talked at length. Bussell wanted to be sure he wasn’t so distraught that he might consider harming himself or someone else.

That part isn’t very unusual. That’s protocol. The unusual part is what happened next.

“We talked more and more about what was going on in his life. And I believe he genuinely liked the fact that I was talking with him and listening to him and understanding him,” Bussell recounted. “And when he asked for a hug, yeah, bring it.”

On the video, Bussell is telling the man he sympathizes, when the man asks, “Can I get a hug?”

“Sure,” Bussell replies.

“I need a hug. Can I have a hug please?” the man asks again.

Bussell gestures for him to open the door and the video goes dark as the man hugs him, blocking his body camera.

Bussell can be heard saying, “I promise you it’s going to get better.”

He said he’s given hugs before at mental health or domestic violence calls but not during a traffic stop for speeding.

As Bussell recounted that night, he addressed his own safety. He carries weapons, but they aren’t so easy to just grab. Plus, he’s gotten pretty good at reading people over the years.

“He was genuine. If I had the slightest inkling that he was going to do harm, I wouldn’t have said yes,” Bussell remarked.

He was just being human, he said. Who hasn’t answered a late-night call from a friend and been there for them?

“Everything is going up in price nowadays, and one thing that’s not is being a good person. It’s always free,” Bussell said. “I would rather talk to you than go to a funeral. I mean, that’s just kind of the way I look at it.”

He asked the man if he had somewhere to go and found out he was driving to a friend’s house when he was pulled over. That left Bussell reassured that he would be okay.

Then, he gave the man a speeding ticket. Compassion can still come with consequences.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.