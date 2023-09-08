Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

It’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway! Here is what you need to know.

By Nathan Brennan and KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The eyes of the NASCAR racing world will be on Kansas City, Kansas, as the speedway hosts four events this weekend.

It all begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Arca Menards Series race (Sioux Chief 150), followed by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (Kansas Lottery 200) at 8 p.m.

Saturday features the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Kansas Lottery 300) at 2:34 p.m. Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, starts at 2 p.m.

As in years past, there will be a number of activities throughout the weekend including race simulations, mini golf and the NASCAR Fan Experience.

The FanWalk Pass will give you full access to the infield.

On Saturday and Sunday, parking lots open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Both days feature plenty of opportunities for Q&A with the drivers, as well as photo opportunities, yard games and even racing simulators.

The forecast for race weekend at the Kansas Speedway.
The forecast for race weekend at the Kansas Speedway.(KCTV5)

One cooler per person is allowed inside the grandstand, and food and drink are permitted. Glass is not allowed, however.

General parking at the Kansas Speedway is free, and premium parking will cost $35.

Children 12 & under are free with an accompanying adult to all NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. Youth tickets for NASCAR Cup Series races are available in specific sections, starting at just $10.

ALSO READ: Lions spoil Chiefs’ celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the NFL’s opener

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt
An elementary school in Grain Valley turned its A/C off for a period of time Tuesday.
Grain Valley school turns off A/C with students inside

Latest News

According to the foundation, suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth in North...
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds American Sign Language services
Man dies after Wednesday shooting in 11300 block of Bristol Terrace
It’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway! Here is what you need to know.
Gas pump generic
Kansas, Missouri could see $1 spike in gas prices by next week