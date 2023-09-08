It’s race weekend at Kansas Speedway! Here is what you need to know.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The eyes of the NASCAR racing world will be on Kansas City, Kansas, as the speedway hosts four events this weekend.

It all begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Arca Menards Series race (Sioux Chief 150), followed by the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (Kansas Lottery 200) at 8 p.m.

Saturday features the NASCAR Xfinity Series race (Kansas Lottery 300) at 2:34 p.m. Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, starts at 2 p.m.

Here’s what a lap around Kansas Speedway looks like for a driver.



We were going a bit slower than the pros… 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5RtrRXMXZx — Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) September 8, 2023

As in years past, there will be a number of activities throughout the weekend including race simulations, mini golf and the NASCAR Fan Experience.

The FanWalk Pass will give you full access to the infield.

On Saturday and Sunday, parking lots open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Both days feature plenty of opportunities for Q&A with the drivers, as well as photo opportunities, yard games and even racing simulators.

The forecast for race weekend at the Kansas Speedway. (KCTV5)

One cooler per person is allowed inside the grandstand, and food and drink are permitted. Glass is not allowed, however.

General parking at the Kansas Speedway is free, and premium parking will cost $35.

Children 12 & under are free with an accompanying adult to all NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races. Youth tickets for NASCAR Cup Series races are available in specific sections, starting at just $10.

