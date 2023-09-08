GAMEDAY BLOG: Lions spoil opening night, beat Chiefs 21-20
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense Thursday night with a visit from the Detroit Lions.
Follow along below in our live gameday blog with updates throughout the night:
THE 1-0 DETROIT LIONS #Kickoff2023— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Week 1 final. pic.twitter.com/5qc4Itb49P— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
David Montgomery. Clutch.— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
DAVID MONTGOMERY PUTS THE LIONS IN THE LEAD— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Josh Reynolds inside the red zone 👀— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay: Jawaan Taylor is putting #Lions Aidan Hutchinson at a “tremendous disadvantage” by not being “remotely close” to proper alignment pic.twitter.com/uMbofCNOqB— Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) September 8, 2023
The Lions offense has 7 points against a Chris Jones-less KC defense in the fourth quarter— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 8, 2023
After starting 5-of-8 on third down, KC has failed to convert on its last four attempts, including a pick-six— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 8, 2023
Butker connects from 39! pic.twitter.com/frVd9LWHcK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
Of note: There is not much value in increasing a 3-point lead to six in the fourth quarter.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 8, 2023
Time to finish strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/1fwnl3LFZK— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
Noah Gray running through tackles 😤— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Spags is coaching his absolute tail off.— Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) September 8, 2023
Prior to Brian Branch's pick-six, Patrick Mahomes had thrown 20 TD without an interception in season openers, the longest streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/E4ZfSH8yN2— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2023
Not Kadarius Toney’s night so far pic.twitter.com/jBMP0VEmTQ— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 8, 2023
Kadarius Toney has a catch rate of 25% tonight, which is minus-52.5% below expectation, according to @NextGenStats. #Suboptimal— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 8, 2023
Butker makes the 35-yard field goal! pic.twitter.com/i9395BTJQV— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
Mahomes has a lot of time to throw. He is not finding a lot of options to whom to throw it.— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) September 8, 2023
This ended up being a Patrick Mahomes pick-6 pic.twitter.com/OoKV5gxauW— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2023
BRIAN BRANCH PICK-SIX IN HIS FIRST NFL GAME— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
The rookie Jack Campbell showing off in pass coverage— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Leading at half at home 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/N65uOIwcff— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
That's MISTER Belldozer to you 🫵 pic.twitter.com/NBzX2BEAuC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
Bro Pat you are something else 😮💨 @PatrickMahomes— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) September 8, 2023
NEXT MAN UP. pic.twitter.com/B1fx3rdgKR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
A little Mahomes magic ✨ @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Another big play from the rookie @RiceRashee11— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Chiefs results in their last 29 games when they won the turnover margin:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 8, 2023
(dating back to Week 7, 2019)
Trent McDuffie knocks it loose and the @Chiefs take over! @trent_mcduffie— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
"That's your first one." pic.twitter.com/LXZZfe1VBa— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
MAHOMES SHOWING OFF EARLY 🔥— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Nice one, Rice! pic.twitter.com/SZQJGJkGm3— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
Welcome to the league, rook 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eXXu6oddxI— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
End of Q1. pic.twitter.com/UELc3p2rbB— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2023
A 25-minute 1st quarter. Lions lead 7-0 but Chiefs are driving.— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 8, 2023
First touchdown dots of 2023: Goff to St. Brown! pic.twitter.com/5Z4N1pb5he— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 8, 2023
The Lions get on the board first 😎@jaredgoff16 | @amonra_stbrown— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Win probability numbers on the Lions fake punt fourth down (this assumes going for it, not faking).— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 8, 2023
WP Go: 30.3%
WP Punt: 29.7%
It's a fake!— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Chiefs WR snap count after 1 drive— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 8, 2023
Skyy Moore 6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4
Richie James 3
Kadarius Toney 2
Rashee Rice 2
Justin Watson 1
Justyn Ross 0
Out of 6 plays
Chris Jones (and the Katz brothers) are, in fact, in the building, very close together. pic.twitter.com/3yAgn1aCvJ— Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) September 8, 2023
On the broadcast @melissastark said Chris Jones told her that there has been no communication with the Chiefs for a “week and a half”— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2023
There's a new banner in Kansas City 🏆 @Chiefs— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
The reigning MVP @PatrickMahomes leads his team onto the field 🔥 @Chiefs— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
Beautiful night for some football!!! Let’s go @Chiefs !!!#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LfKpnaD4jt— Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) September 8, 2023
First Mahomes hype speech of the season 🔥 @PatrickMahomes— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
I’m told #chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones, who is holding out for a new contract, is currently in a suite at Arrowhead to watch KC take on the #lions tonight. The Chiefs knew he was coming and weren’t opposed to him being there.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 8, 2023
Let’s rock chiefs kingdom !!— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) September 7, 2023
En route. pic.twitter.com/FuOz2In3TN— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Reppin’ the red on the road. pic.twitter.com/eCkR9WHAAr— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 7, 2023
Chad Henne's family tells @NealJoneskctv5 they are ready for the former Chiefs quarterback to be the Drum Honoree before kickoff. #ChiefsKingdom— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 7, 2023
Now that’s good bling. @Chiefs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/oWlAIqZdtK— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 7, 2023
Chiefs Kingdom, we are up above making sure all is well.— kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 7, 2023
QB1 in #ChiefsKingdom is ready to kickoff the NFL season in Kansas City. Live reports from inside Arrowhead and all around KC hit your @KCTV5 airwaves from 6:00-7:00, I'll see you there! pic.twitter.com/oUIOtqkJp4— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) September 7, 2023
🚨 NEW LOOK JET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Df6swFJ2te— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Here are our inactives for tonight's game:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
CB Darius Rush
CB Nic Jones
DE BJ Thompson
OL Wanya Morris
T Lucas Niang
TE Travis Kelce
DT Neil Farrell
Our Carolyn Long is out at the 'World's Largest Tailgate.'
More @PatrickMahomes bombs otw 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8XvtiJTNp4— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Presented without comment: Chiefsaholic Jr.— Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) September 7, 2023
I love Chiefs fans. pic.twitter.com/U3FnWkLflz
We on 10 tonight! 🗣️ @isiah_pachecoRB pic.twitter.com/btFuXx6e5T— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce officially is out tonight vs. the Lions due to the knee injury he suffered at practice this week.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2023
The Chiefs’ active TEs tonight are Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Matt Bushman.
Rookie watch 🔜 pic.twitter.com/Hau1scdU92— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Per source Kelce not playing is out of an abundance of caution. Knee is structurally fine. Swelling going down. Mild discomfort in knee. Hope is to play next Sunday at Jaguars.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 7, 2023
Breaking News: Travis Kelce is OUT tonight vs. the Lions.— nick wright (@getnickwright) September 7, 2023
It will be the first game the future Hall of Famer has missed due to injury since his rookie year.
With the news the Kelce is out we’ve seen the line drop to -3.5. WILD since it already dropped 2 points earlier in the week the day the injury happened. pic.twitter.com/Wd4xLQkeP7— Alex Gold (@AlexGold) September 7, 2023
Hey, it's Patrick Mahomes 👋— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2023
We have activated practice squad players TE Matt Bushman and DT Matt Dickerson via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/kMNIEQj3XO— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
She's a beauty. pic.twitter.com/9IppTETRpI— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Apparently this is the place to be @Chiefs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/57bgltbsGM— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 7, 2023
We've all heard that the more things change, the more they stay the same.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023
Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we sure hope that's the case 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LrOLImFjq9
KELCE INJURY UPDATE: The Chiefs star tight end isn't out of Thursday night's game plan. https://t.co/otCA7oQuTG— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 7, 2023
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.