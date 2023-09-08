GAMEDAY BLOG: Lions spoil opening night, beat Chiefs 21-20

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs begin their title defense Thursday night with a visit from the Detroit Lions.

Follow along below in our live gameday blog with updates throughout the night:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road to Repeat: KCTV5 Team Coverage for Chiefs season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Sports

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles...

Reports: Kelce out for opener against Lions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
Tight end Travis Kelce is out for Thursday night’s opener against the Detroit Lions.

Sports

A KU-themed NASCAR will be racing Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

KU-themed NASCAR unveiled for race at Kansas Speedway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A Jayhawk-themed NASCAR will soon be flying around Kansas Speedway.

Sports

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates as he runs home after hitting a solo home run...

Andrew Vaughn has double, homer, 2 RBIs and two runs scored as White Sox beat Royals 6-4

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered, drove in two runs and scored two as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Latest News

Hy-Vee Team of the Week

Sharing the screen with the MVP

Sumner Academy girls’ flag football team gets spot in Oakley’s Mahomes ad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
|
By Betsy Webster
On the day before the Chiefs’ home opener, a group of high school girls were gearing up for their first game on the gridiron.

News

Sharing the screen with the MVP

Sumner Academy girls’ flag football team gets spot in Oakley’s Mahomes ad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT
|

Sports

Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...

Former Wildcat becomes first in more than a century to achieve club mark

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT
|
By Gabe Swartz
A former Kansas State Wildcat is making noise in his first few weeks as a big-leaguer.

Entertainment

FILE: Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from...

Date set for Mizzou Madness

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Gabe Swartz
The first look for fans of the Missouri basketball programs is set for the first weekend of October.

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gestures during the first half of an NFL football game...

Chiefs begin NFL title defense against Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By The Associated Press
Just about everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room has moved past their latest Super Bowl triumph by this point, turning their focus toward the Detroit Lions in Thursday night’s NFL opener and the prospect of becoming the first repeat NFL champions in nearly two decades.

News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia...

Chiefs: Kelce questionable for season-opener

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
|
By Gabe Swartz
One of the stars of Chiefs Kingdom might not be available for Thursday’s season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions.