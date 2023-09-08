Aging & Style
Friday night lights: Football scores around the metro for Sept. 8

(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week of high school football will kick off Friday night.

Our high school game of the week is Smithville at Kearney.

Updates of scores around the metro can be found here throughout the night. Be sure to tune in to KCTV5 News at 10 to catch our Friday Night Blitz with Jared Koller.

Thursday finals:

  • Gardner-Edgerton 58, Shawnee Mission South 0
  • Olathe North 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 23

Scores:

  • Belton at Fort Osage
  • Bishop Miege vs. Blue Valley Southwest (at BV West)
  • Blue Springs at Lees Summit
  • Blue Springs South at Park Hill
  • Blue Valley vs. St. James Academy at Bishop Miege
  • Blue Valley West at Blue Valley North (at BVDAC-Switzer)
  • Cameron at St. Pius X
  • DeSoto at Washburn Rural
  • Excelsior Springs at Winnetonka
  • Grandview at Raytown South
  • Kearney at Smithville
  • Lawrence Free State at Olathe Northwest at CBAC
  • Lee’s Summit North at Staley
  • Liberty North at Rockhurst
  • Lincoln College Prep at Pembroke Hill
  • Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission West
  • Oak Park at Grain Valley
  • Odessa at Mexico
  • Olathe East at Shawnee Mission East
  • Olathe West at Lawrence
  • Park Hill South at Lees Summit West
  • Piper at Basehor-Linwood
  • Platte County at North Kansas City
  • Pleasant Hill at Harrisonville
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty
  • Shawnee Mission North at Olathe South at ODAC
  • St. Joseph Central at Raytown
  • Summit Christian Academy at Hogan Prep Academy
  • Tonganoxie at Spring Hill
  • Truman at Southeast
  • Van Horn at William Chrisman

