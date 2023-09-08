Friday night lights: Football scores around the metro for Sept. 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another week of high school football will kick off Friday night.

Our high school game of the week is Smithville at Kearney.

Updates of scores around the metro can be found here throughout the night. Be sure to tune in to KCTV5 News at 10 to catch our Friday Night Blitz with Jared Koller.

Thursday finals:

Gardner-Edgerton 58, Shawnee Mission South 0

Olathe North 35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 23

Scores:

Belton at Fort Osage

Bishop Miege vs. Blue Valley Southwest (at BV West)

Blue Springs at Lees Summit

Blue Springs South at Park Hill

Blue Valley vs. St. James Academy at Bishop Miege

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley North (at BVDAC-Switzer)

Cameron at St. Pius X

DeSoto at Washburn Rural

Excelsior Springs at Winnetonka

Grandview at Raytown South

Kearney at Smithville

Lawrence Free State at Olathe Northwest at CBAC

Lee’s Summit North at Staley

Liberty North at Rockhurst

Lincoln College Prep at Pembroke Hill

Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission West

Oak Park at Grain Valley

Odessa at Mexico

Olathe East at Shawnee Mission East

Olathe West at Lawrence

Park Hill South at Lees Summit West

Piper at Basehor-Linwood

Platte County at North Kansas City

Pleasant Hill at Harrisonville

Raymore-Peculiar at Liberty

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe South at ODAC

St. Joseph Central at Raytown

Summit Christian Academy at Hogan Prep Academy

Tonganoxie at Spring Hill

Truman at Southeast

Van Horn at William Chrisman

