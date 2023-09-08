Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Pleasant weekend before First Warn on Monday with rain, cold front coming through

By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What a great September evening for some local football! Our air quality has improved a bit today, and temperatures will be solid. A touch warm right around kickoff, but as the sun sets, it will turn into a beautiful evening. Cool temperatures take over tonight with lows in the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. Expect a quiet Saturday with sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s again, which is pretty standard for this time of year.

Maybe a few more clouds and a random shower on Sunday, but the weekend should be mainly dry. Our next rain chance comes in on Monday with an approaching cold front. It does not look like a super heavy rain now, but some light to moderate showers look possible during the day, with totals potentially in the 0.1-0.5″ range. It will remain cloudy most of the day, and temperatures take a hit with highs only near 70 degrees! We will definitely feel that fall taste next week with crisp nighttime lows every day in the 70s. Remember, summer officially ends on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt
An elementary school in Grain Valley turned its A/C off for a period of time Tuesday.
Grain Valley school turns off A/C with students inside

Latest News

FORECAST: Pleasant weekend before First Warn on Monday with rain, cold front coming through
Air Quality Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wet weather chances build by weekend’s end, ushering in a massive drop in temperature
Wet weather chances build by weekend’s end, which will usher in a massive drop in temperature
Wet weather chances build by weekend’s end, which will usher in a massive drop in temperature
A beautiful evening is in store temperature wise for the first Chiefs home game, but our air...
FORECAST: Chance for light shower Friday morning before quiet weekend