FORECAST: Pleasant weekend before First Warn on Monday with rain, cold front coming through

What a great September evening for some local football! Our air quality has improved a bit today, and temperatures will be solid. A touch warm right around kickoff, but as the sun sets, it will turn into a beautiful evening. Cool temperatures take over tonight with lows in the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. Expect a quiet Saturday with sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s again, which is pretty standard for this time of year.

Maybe a few more clouds and a random shower on Sunday, but the weekend should be mainly dry. Our next rain chance comes in on Monday with an approaching cold front. It does not look like a super heavy rain now, but some light to moderate showers look possible during the day, with totals potentially in the 0.1-0.5″ range. It will remain cloudy most of the day, and temperatures take a hit with highs only near 70 degrees! We will definitely feel that fall taste next week with crisp nighttime lows every day in the 70s. Remember, summer officially ends on Sept. 23.

