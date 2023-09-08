FORECAST: Chance for light shower Friday morning before quiet weekend

A beautiful evening is in store temperature wise for the first Chiefs home game, but our air quality has taken a hit. Wildfire smoke continues to stream in from Canada, reducing air quality into the “unhealthy” category. That is all the haziness in the atmosphere. Air Quality Alerts remain in place through 9 p.m. for the metro. Also, if that wasn’t enough, ragweed counts are really high right now and will stay elevated through the upcoming weekend. Lows overnight into Friday morning will be nice and cool near 60 degrees. Watch for a random sprinkle or light shower towards the end of the Chiefs game, but I think most of us will stay dry. Another slim chance for a shower or two early Friday morning, but even if you see a shower, it will not amount to much. Friday afternoon features more lower 80s with lower humidity. This continues for most of the upcoming weekend, with mostly quiet conditions. Great weekend to be out and about! Our next front comes through Sunday night into Monday. We are watching for a slightly better rain chance on Monday, with a few spotty showers, so we will put a FIRST WARN on Monday. Next week looks beautiful in the 70s for highs. A nice taste of fall in the last few weeks of summer.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.