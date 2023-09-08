FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wet weather chances build by weekend’s end, ushering in a massive drop in temperature

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An area of low pressure concentrated within Oklahoma continues to track to the east as a weak disturbance moves along with low pressure through the central plains. This has allowed us to see an opportunity for a few showers and storms this morning but it has been relatively sparse and isolated. We should see chances for wet weather dwindle, moving into late this morning, and the dryer pattern from the four corners will take over for much of the weekend.

College Kickoff (KCTV 5)

Partly sunny today and mostly clear skies will take over today with high temperatures expected in the lower 80s along with a wind mainly out of the northeast between 5 mph and 15 mph. Lower to middle 80s will remain as we move through the weekend, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies building by Sunday. This will make it a great weekend to enjoy the races at the Kansas Speedway, or perhaps the second weekend of the Renaissance festival in Bonner Springs. With that being said, I am tracking a front and low-pressure combination from the northern plains that is expected to swing south Sunday night into Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to build as early as 10 PM Sunday night, but most likely Monday morning into the afternoon will yield the most wet weather chances. at this time the severe weather threat is uncertain in our forecast model data. None of the models have decided to show consistency and another 24 hours may be needed to hone in on any severe weather threat. Please be prepared for Wet/slick conditions Monday morning into the afternoon, and perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Kansas Speedway Forecast (KCTV 5)

Once this front and low-pressure system drops south and tracks east, it will usher in a much colder trend to the area. Temperatures are expected to drop from the lower 80s to the lower 70s for afternoon high temperatures along with morning low temperatures floating very close to the upper 40s. This may mean lower lined areas could have windchill factors in the early morning as early as Tuesday morning, but more likely Wednesday morning.

