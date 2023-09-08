Aging & Style
Firefighters battle blaze at former recycling center

Early morning fire in KCMO
Early morning fire in KCMO(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters battled a former recycling center fire early Friday morning.

Initially, the call came in at 8 a.m. as a trash fire but when firefighters arrived they quickly found the building in flames in the 1300 block of Jackson.

Backup crews were called in and an aggressive interior operation began.

The fire was brought under control.

A bystander reported a person trapped however all searches came up empty.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

The building is unoccupied and used to be a recycling center.

