Firefighters battle blaze at former recycling center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters battled a former recycling center fire early Friday morning.

Initially, the call came in at 8 a.m. as a trash fire but when firefighters arrived they quickly found the building in flames in the 1300 block of Jackson.

Backup crews were called in and an aggressive interior operation began.

The fire was brought under control.

A bystander reported a person trapped however all searches came up empty.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

The building is unoccupied and used to be a recycling center.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.