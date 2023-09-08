Clay County man convicted of molesting child under 12 years old

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Clay County jury convicted a man of molesting a child under the age of 12 years old.

Prosecutors charged Keith C. Lattin, 58, with second degree child molestation in January 2021.

The probable cause statement shows police began investigating Lattin in July 2020, after the victim told adults that Lattin touched her inappropriately while they were swimming in a private pool. The victim also said Lattin forced her to sit on his lap.

Prosecutors said the victim’s testimony played a key role in the investigation.

The victim in this case bravely came forward and has never wavered,” Nicholas Romano, Clay County assistant prosecutor, said. “Because of her courage, justice has now been served.”

Lattin faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in November.

