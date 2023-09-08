Catch 9 To 5 the musical at city Theater of Independence
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
City Theatre of Independence is opening it’s 44th season with a popular Musical and announces its partnership this season with Theatre Community Fund KC. Each Show this season will have a donation bin for people to bring in canned food items to support the theatre community here in Kansas City. Actors joins Jillian and Shane to give a sneak peek into what to expect at the show.
