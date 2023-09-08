Car fire sets off sprinklers inside Children’s Mercy Hospital garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters responded quickly to reports of a fire at Children’s Mercy Hospital early Friday morning.

At 8 a.m. firefighters found a vehicle on fire on a lower level of the parking garage.

The sprinkler system was containing the fire. Crews advanced a line to completely put out the fire and confirmed no one was inside.

Crews aired out the garage and no injuries were reported.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

The hospital was never in danger.

