Beloved Wichita photographer hurt in sideline collision dies at hospital

Well-known Wichita photographer, Linda Gregory, died on Friday, September 8, 2023.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita photographer who’d been on life support after suffering a traumatic brain injury early this week, died at a local hospital, her husband confirmed.

Linda Gregory was injured Monday while shooting photos at a junior varsity high school football game at Wichita Northwest High School. Gregory fell and hit her head in a sideline collision. An ambulance took her to a local hospital where her husband, Mel, said her condition worsened and she was on life support. Friday afternoon, Mel confirmed his wife has died and “Is at peace.”

In her years dedicating time to sports photography, Linda formed close-knit friendships with coaches, players and parents in the League 42 youth baseball league, as well as at Northwest High School.

Linda’s family said they plan to have her organs donated, fulfilling one of her final wishes.

Previous story:

The Wichita sports and photography community is supporting the family of a well-known photographer and Wichitan, Linda Gregory.

