Wichita man facing federal charges in child pornography case

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man was indicted on Thursday in a child pornography case. Eric Caleb Carlson, 43, is facing one charge of receipt and one charge of possession of child pornography.

In June of 2023, Synchronoss Technologies submitted two reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). In those reports were uploads of files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

An investigation led to law enforcement identifying and arresting Carlson.

Currently, Homeland Security Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children task force are investigating the case.

