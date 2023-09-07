Aging & Style
What to know about Medicare and retirement

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are you approaching retirement and wondering how to navigate the world of Medicare? It’s essential to be well-prepared for this significant healthcare transition.  Jonathan McCoy shares some of his key steps and important considerations to ensure a smooth transition to Medicare in retirement. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

