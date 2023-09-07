Aging & Style
Report: Chiefs run injured Travis Kelce through gameday workout

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, right, stands in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce really will be a game-time decision, two days after he hyperextended his knee during practice.

The team plans to run Kelce through a workout Thursday morning, just hours before the Chiefs kickoff the new NFL season at home against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Kelce is officially listed as questionable in the Chiefs final injury report released ahead of Thursday’s game. He did not practice on Wednesday.

During a radio interview with WIP Morning Show Radio in Philadelphia Wednesday, Jason Kelce said he talked to his brother following the injury, and that his knee is intact.

READ MORE: Report: Kelce injury not believed to be long-term

“So, really it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is because you know, if you, if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. And that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things,” Jason said.

He said he thinks Travis has a good chance of playing Thursday following the conversation.

