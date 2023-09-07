Poor air quality could put those with respiratory issues at risk when outdoors

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Smoke lingering from wildfires may not be bad enough to cancel football games, but it could be a health hazard as you cheer on your favorite team. In some cases, medical experts advise SOME fans to sit out this week’s games. Especially if you have a heart or lung disease.

Agencies monitoring the air quality around Kansas City have labeled it “unhealthy”. Pediatrician Julie Thorne of Vibrant Health says in times like these, people with trouble breathing need to drink more water than anything else when outside.

“The beer might taste good and be nice and cold at first but it can dehydrate you and be diarrheic,” Thorne said. “So you lose a lot of your fluids, so you definitely want to drink lots and lots of water.”

No matter your age, anyone out at the game or outdoors at all with asthma, overweight, or other heart and lung problems should keep their inhaler close by and know the signs if the smoke is making their breathing act up.

“If you’re having a lot of coughing, if you’re having to catch your breath,” Thorne added. “If you’re hearing those wising that’s a high pitch whistling sound, you’re chest is burning you need to get indoors.”

On top of drinking plenty of water, anyone with respiratory issues should avoid running around during tailgating or other physical activity at the game. But in the end, your health should always be prioritized over coming out to the game.

“The general recommendation actually is people should avoid being outside as much as possible if they fall in those high risk categories,” Johnson County Department of Health Director Charlie Hunt said. “If they have lung disease or heart disease they should certainly be outside as much as possible. Also avoid doing anything strenuous.”

In times like these, the Johnson County Department of Health does not recommend anyone masking up because the material on those will not fight off the particles making the air quality poor. As for how long this could last, the health department is unsure but is in contact with their partners to figure that out as the days go on.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.