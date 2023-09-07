Police: Body found near park Sunday connected to manhunt

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police with the Independence and Lee’s Summit police departments have determined that a body found Sunday, Sept. 3 is connected to incidents and a manhunt that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Police said the body was found Sunday near the Family Golf Park. The manhunt stemmed from a reported shooting and two burglaries that occurred in Independence.

Investigators said the man’s alleged crime spree happened Wednesday morning. It started when a woman reported that a man ran up behind her as she jogged down the street. Police say the man fired a gun at her, but missed hitting her.

Later, it was discovered that a third burglary in Independence was related to the other incidents. The Independence Police Department said evidence located at the scene of the body found included a handgun and ammunition which linked the individual to the crimes.

