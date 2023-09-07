Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in a head-on crash.(WOLF via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on...
Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall

Latest News

Smoke lingering from wildfires may not be bad enough to cancel football games, but it could be...
Poor air quality could put those with respiratory issues at risk when outdoors
It’s Gameday! Everything you need to know before opening night at Arrowhead
Smoke lingering from wildfires may not be bad enough to cancel football games, but it could be...
Air quality concerns today
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China