Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall

A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on...
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that although an individual had been stabbed, it appeared to be a minor incident overall. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are unclear but the suspect is in custody.

No further information has been provided at this time.

