Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that although an individual had been stabbed, it appeared to be a minor incident overall. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The circumstances that led up to the stabbing are unclear but the suspect is in custody.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.