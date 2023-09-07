Mayor: Kansas City will not share new jail with Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County and Kansas City will not share the new jail currently under construction.

The new $301 million, 1,000-bed Jackson County detention center is expected to open in late 2025.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sent a letter to Jackson County Executive Frank White and Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee announcing the decision. He posted a copy of the letter on X Thursday morning.

The letter outlines three reasons why Kansas City leaders decided to pass on the partnership and instead go ahead with plans to build a separate facility.

After meeting with the Jackson County Legislature last month, Mayor Lucas and members of the city council said they learned a partnership on the jail would also include splitting the cost if the jail came in over budget. According to the letter, city leaders decided it would not be responsible to share the costs without knowing exactly what it would cost.

A detention center that meets the needs of public safety, detainees, and provides justice for victims is a priority for Kansas City government, including providing mental health and social support services.



“City Council and the Mayor learned that the agreement the City was being asked to enter into would include a City pledge to include undetermined financial liability for any cost overruns in construction of the County’s facility, whether or not those overruns were the fault of the City. The proposed agreement would also have pledged City appropriations to cover the nine-figure cost for the facility,” Lucas wrote in the letter.

City leaders said that while they realize a new jail is necessary, it cannot commit to the project without knowing the final cost.

In addition to the cost, Kansas City leaders said the timeline from Jackson County to make a decision on whether to join the project was unrealistic.

Lucas wrote that city council met with the Jackson County Legislature on August 21, 2023, to discuss the possibility of the joint project. At that time they learned contractors would make a final design presentation to city leaders less than two weeks after the meeting. The letter states two weeks is not enough time to make a decision on such a large project.

“The City would then be given only two weeks -- until September 15 -- to select from a fixed set of options, negotiate and execute an agreement, pledge any relevant substantial appropriations, and proceed with building a facility in partnership with the County. The City simply could not agree to such a large expenditure on such a short timeframe,” Lucas wrote.

While those two issues are the largest between the city and the county, they are not the only ones.

Lucas wrote while the original plan included the Kansas City and Jackson County sharing the building, they later found out that only included the building.

He wrote that city council later learned that much of the new joint facility’s operations would be run separately.

“These requirements included independent and separate City and County facilities and operations for intake, security, power, laundry and food services, to make a few. Such extensive separate and independent operations would not satisfy out shared goals of reducing administrative duplicities, construction costs, and operational costs for our taxpayers,” Lucas wrote.

While city leaders said the plan for a joint facility will not move forward, they realize a new municipal jail is necessary.

“The City remains committed to timely construction of a state-of-the-art detention facility that delivers security and safety of our officers, detainees, and the public -- a facility that also provides justice for victims in Kansas City impacted by crime. We also recognize many individuals in municipal custody need mental health care, socioeconomic support, and related services,” Lucas wrote.

Instead, Mayor Lucas says he will announce a new group to begin working on a proposal to allow the city to build a new jail of its own. Depending on the price of the project Lucas said any possible new tax, or increase, will be presented to voters by January for a vote next spring.

