KU-themed NASCAR unveiled for race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Jayhawk-themed NASCAR will soon be flying around Kansas Speedway.

A first-of-its-kind partnership between Kansas Athletics and Be One Sports has set up Mass Street Collective with an NIL NASCAR.

Their collaboration led to a KU-themed wrap for the No. 6 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The wrap features 11 Kansas athletes from football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Those athletes include:

Football: Jalon Daniels

Football: Devin Neal

Football: Kenny Logan Jr.

Football: Cobee Bryant

Men’s Basketball: Hunter Dickinson

Men’s Basketball: K.J. Adams Jr.

Men’s Basketball: Dajuan Harris Jr.

Men’s Basketball: Kevin McCullar Jr.

Volleyball: Caroline Bien

Woman’s Basketball: Taiyanna Jackson

Women’s Basketball: Holly Kersgieter

The No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro car will be driven by Brennan Poole.

Jayhawks fans who want to own a 1/24 scaled model of the car can purchase the small-scale model of the car. You can buy the limited-edition car here while supplies last.

The Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 race featuring the Jayhawk car will happen Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

