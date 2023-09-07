Aging & Style
KU-themed NASCAR unveiled for race at Kansas Speedway

A KU-themed NASCAR will be racing Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
A KU-themed NASCAR will be racing Saturday at Kansas Speedway.(Be One Sports)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Jayhawk-themed NASCAR will soon be flying around Kansas Speedway.

A first-of-its-kind partnership between Kansas Athletics and Be One Sports has set up Mass Street Collective with an NIL NASCAR.

Their collaboration led to a KU-themed wrap for the No. 6 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The wrap features 11 Kansas athletes from football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Those athletes include:

  • Football: Jalon Daniels
  • Football: Devin Neal
  • Football: Kenny Logan Jr.
  • Football: Cobee Bryant
  • Men’s Basketball: Hunter Dickinson
  • Men’s Basketball: K.J. Adams Jr.
  • Men’s Basketball: Dajuan Harris Jr.
  • Men’s Basketball: Kevin McCullar Jr.
  • Volleyball: Caroline Bien
  • Woman’s Basketball: Taiyanna Jackson
  • Women’s Basketball: Holly Kersgieter

The No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro car will be driven by Brennan Poole.

Jayhawks fans who want to own a 1/24 scaled model of the car can purchase the small-scale model of the car. You can buy the limited-edition car here while supplies last.

The Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 race featuring the Jayhawk car will happen Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.

