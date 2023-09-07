KU-themed NASCAR unveiled for race at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Jayhawk-themed NASCAR will soon be flying around Kansas Speedway.
A first-of-its-kind partnership between Kansas Athletics and Be One Sports has set up Mass Street Collective with an NIL NASCAR.
Their collaboration led to a KU-themed wrap for the No. 6 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The wrap features 11 Kansas athletes from football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball. Those athletes include:
- Football: Jalon Daniels
- Football: Devin Neal
- Football: Kenny Logan Jr.
- Football: Cobee Bryant
- Men’s Basketball: Hunter Dickinson
- Men’s Basketball: K.J. Adams Jr.
- Men’s Basketball: Dajuan Harris Jr.
- Men’s Basketball: Kevin McCullar Jr.
- Volleyball: Caroline Bien
- Woman’s Basketball: Taiyanna Jackson
- Women’s Basketball: Holly Kersgieter
The No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro car will be driven by Brennan Poole.
Jayhawks fans who want to own a 1/24 scaled model of the car can purchase the small-scale model of the car. You can buy the limited-edition car here while supplies last.
The Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 race featuring the Jayhawk car will happen Saturday at 2 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.