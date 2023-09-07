KCU offers free screenings to elementary students as part of Score 1 for Health Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City University medical students are getting necessary clinical experience Thursday with the help of Scuola Vita Nuova charter school students.

“It feels really good to give back to my community in a way that I know is beneficial and truly helping them,” said a 2nd-year medical student at KCU Lori FiField.

The university students are offering free assessments and screenings to 400 students.

“We kind of go back and forth with tools and everything and they ask questions about it. So, it’s just kind of fun to interact with the kids and make it a fun experience.”

This is the first screening for some of the students and it is thorough as KCU students take advantage of the learning opportunity.

“We’re going to be doing head-to-toe physical exams, so we’re going to listen to their heart, listen to their stomach. We have dental students coming as well who are going to be looking at their teeth. As well as, nursing students from another school to come and assist us with all of that stuff as well.”

Avila student nurses will be on-site providing vision and height/weight screenings. Students from UMKC School of Dentistry will also be onsite in the physical screening area assisting medical students with an oral health screening.

The students also get to experience STEM activities and even yoga. They learn about their bodies, get a financial course, and find out how their bodies are.

The program founded by former Kansas City Chiefs player Deron Cherry allows medical students to perform health screenings for more than 13,000 children annually. It is an early clinical experience for medical students, who are under the supervision of faculty. In the past, the students have identified health concerns such as heart murmurs, eye disorders, pre-diabetes, and oral health concerns.

“We do have our professors attending to double-check everything to make sure we’re not missing anything. We are still students, but we do it to the best of our ability.”

