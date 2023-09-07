Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs to honor Norma Hunt’s legacy during Thursday night’s NFL game

Norma Hunt, 84, matriarch of the KC Chiefs, has passed away
Norma Hunt, 84, matriarch of the KC Chiefs, has passed away(Kansas City Chiefs)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to honor the legacy of Norma Hunt.

The organization said players will wear an “NKH” commemorative patch on their jerseys featuring Norma’s initials. The patch features her initials in gold at the center of a football. The patch will be on the right side of the jersey. Patches honoring Lamar Hunt and the American Football League are on the left side.

The Chiefs will also honor Hunt’s life during a ceremony at halftime of Thursday night’s NFL game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hunt passed away on June 4, 2023.

In addition to the ceremony, the Chiefs announced the Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education program.

The program will select one female educator to attend the Super Bowl every year going forward in Hunt’s honor. It will also recognize the commitment to education and the classroom of the selected teacher.

Hunt began her career at a teacher in Texas, before marrying the late Chiefs owner. The Kansas City Chiefs say the program honors Hunt’s passion for education and her lifelong love of football.

The team’s success bookended her life. Norma was the only woman to attend every Super Bowl – from Super Bowl I when the Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers, to Super Bowl LVII in February when the Chiefs won their third Lombardi Trophy.

