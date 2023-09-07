Aging & Style
Jump into the action with cheer camp for kids!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jump into the action with a cheer camp for kids! Former pro cheerleaders are visiting NFM to give your little ones a crash course in bringing the cheer. In addition to the exhibition, we’re providing lunch, a craft, and a cameo from the KC Wolf! This event does require a ticket through Eventbrite- $10. Ticket price includes: T-shirt (while sizes last), pom poms, kids craft, lunch and a special appearance from KC Wolf for the kids attending the camp. All proceeds will go to Noah’s Bandage Project. Kids ages 5-12 are invited. Sponsored by NFM.

