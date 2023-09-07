How you can salute the history of the Negro Leagues at Kauffman Stadium

America’s favorite pastime is enjoyed out at Kauffman Stadium, but next Saturday you can get out to “The K” to not only catch the Boys in Blue, but also celebrate a significant chapter of the game’s history. Watch this to hear from Chef John Boychik and Negro League’s Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick about what you can expect at the Salute to the Negro Leagues game. Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

