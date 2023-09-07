Aging & Style
How you can salute the history of the Negro Leagues at Kauffman Stadium

By KCTV5 Staff
Sep. 7, 2023
America’s favorite pastime is enjoyed out at Kauffman Stadium, but next Saturday you can get out to “The K” to not only catch the Boys in Blue, but also celebrate a significant chapter of the game’s history. Watch this to hear from Chef John Boychik and Negro League’s Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick about what you can expect at the Salute to the Negro Leagues game.   Sponsored by Kansas City Royals.

Jump into the action with a cheer camp for kids! Former pro cheerleaders are visiting NFM to...
Jump into the action with a cheer camp for kids! Former pro cheerleaders are visiting NFM to...
Are you approaching retirement and wondering how to navigate the world of Medicare? It's...
Are you approaching retirement and wondering how to navigate the world of Medicare? It's...
