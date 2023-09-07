Hiring Fair at JCCC focused on Yellow Trucking Company laid-off employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A hiring fair at the Johnson County Community College is happening Thursday afternoon with a focus on helping the thousands of employees laid off from the Yellow Trucking Company.

The event is open to all at the JCCC Campus at 12345 College Avenue in Overland Park, but companies attending are anticipating several former Yellow workers to walk in with the hopes of getting a new job. Workforce Partnership, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, and JCCC are hosting the re-employment job fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 1,000 workers are unemployed from Yellow in Kansas City alone as Yellow employed more than 30,000 people nationwide.

Taxpayers could face losses if Yellow does not repay a $700 million dollar loan issued by former President Donald Trump amid Covid relief.

Yellow CEO said this Chapter 11 filing is a “profound disappointment after 100 years in business” in a statement when the news came in they were shutting down and filing for bankruptcy.

Some of the companies signed up to attend include AdventHealth, Community America Credit Union, Evergy, the OP Police Department, WaterOne, UPS, and several more.

Workforce, OP Chamber, and JCCC came together on August 25 to offer professional assistance to those yellow workers looking for new avenues where OP Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tracey Osborne Oltjen said they hadn’t had an event of that scale.

“How to handle financial resources, accessing resources from the state like unemployment, as well as health insurance, and really simple tips like working on your resume, interview tips, how to look for a job,” she said about what they were doing that day. “Many of these workers were life-long employees at Yellow so they haven’t had to do a job search for a very long time.”

Representative Sharice Davids will attend the fair Thursday and distribute her new job seekers guide.

Osborne Oltjen said some of these workers were there for 20 or 30 years and they have potential for new opportunities but haven’t worked out their interview or resume skills in a long time.

“What they really want to do is really sharpen those tools that they haven’t had to flex in a while. Whether it’s figuring out how to apply for a job online, which really wasn’t a thing when they went to work for a company to begin with, or figuring out how to customize a resume for the type of job that they’re looking for,” she said.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.