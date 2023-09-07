Former Wildcat becomes first in more than a century to achieve club mark

CHICAGO (KCTV) - A former Kansas State Wildcat is making noise in his first few weeks as a big-leaguer.

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 26, continued his excellent start on Wednesday. In his third Major League start, Wicks pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs in an 8-2 Cubs win over the San Francisco Giants.

With the win, Wicks became the first Cub starting pitcher since 1901 to win each of his first three starts.

Jordan Wicks is the first Cubs starting pitcher since 1901 to record three-straight wins to begin his career. pic.twitter.com/HtbgKLbKWF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

Wicks has a 2.16 earned run average in just over 16 innings pitched for the Cubs, who sit 2.5 games out of the NL Central lead and in the second NL Wild Card spot.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2021 out of K-State. There, he was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021 during a season in which he was named the Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.