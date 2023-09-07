Aging & Style
Former Wildcat becomes first in more than a century to achieve club mark

Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Chicago Cubs starter Jordan Wicks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (KCTV) - A former Kansas State Wildcat is making noise in his first few weeks as a big-leaguer.

Left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks, who made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 26, continued his excellent start on Wednesday. In his third Major League start, Wicks pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs in an 8-2 Cubs win over the San Francisco Giants.

With the win, Wicks became the first Cub starting pitcher since 1901 to win each of his first three starts.

Wicks has a 2.16 earned run average in just over 16 innings pitched for the Cubs, who sit 2.5 games out of the NL Central lead and in the second NL Wild Card spot.

He was a first-round draft pick by the Cubs in 2021 out of K-State. There, he was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball in 2021 during a season in which he was named the Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

