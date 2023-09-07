FIRST WARN FORECAST: Mother nature is smiling on KC come kick-off but chances for showers, air quality concerns Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains over the Missouri River Valley this morning, and will continue through much of the day. A northeasterly flow is still bringing in hazy conditions across the region due to fires developing from Nebraska all the way up into Canada. Unhealthy air for everyone is expected so you may want to limit your outdoor activities, especially if you suffer from a respiratory issue. This pressure system will allow for more of a stabilized drier pattern however, it is quick to move to the east.

Air Quality Unhealthy Thursday (KCTV 5)

By this evening, high pressure will be more centered in Ohio, allowing for an upper-level low and its respective front to develop within the central plains. Models are indicating a slight chance for a few showers and weak thunderstorms throughout the area, which could end up developing by this evening around the end of the game. From 10 PM tonight to about 8 o’clock in the morning Friday, we will keep to a small threat for the showers and weak storms. I would grab the umbrellas just as a precaution for tomorrow morning but you can leave them in your car once you get to work or school because the chances for wet weather die off by 10 AM.

Temperatures today and through the rest of the weekend will remain seasonable in the lower 80s. By Sunday night into Monday, a new storm system develops from the Dakotas and begins to swing to the east and deep south greatly. This will usher in widespread shower and storm activity. Mainly around the time we are getting done with work on Monday. At this time, severe weather activity is not looking confident in our forecast models, but this may be due to how far out the storm system is. As we move through the weekend, we will develop better data, which will give us a much better idea of what to expect storm-wise. Once the system passes temperatures drop dramatically to the lower 70s for afternoon high temperatures and morning low temperatures in the 50s. A dryer pattern is expected to take over as early as next Tuesday.

