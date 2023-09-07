Family of Chiefs rookie & KC native share excitement for his first home game

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs home opener is particularly special for one local family.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was pick 31 in the first round of this year’s draft, which took place here in Kansas City last April.

His brother, Celestine Anudike-Uzomah, told KCTV5 that Felix is loyal, hardworking, and persistent.

“He’s the baby of the house; I watch over him a lot— especially coming from the Nigerian community, we like to treat the baby as a precious, precious human,” Celestine said.

Going on to do big things, Felix started out playing football at Lee’s Summit High School, then Kansa State University, and now, the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs!

“Just knowing that he accomplished his dream is amazing, and he knows it doesn’t stop here,” Celestine said. Celestine is a proud big brother, and said words can’t describe what it’s going to be like seeing him out on the field with the team they grew up watching.

“We are proud of him; he was overlooked his entire career; just seeing his hard work fulfilled is a blessing,” Celestine said.

Eric Thomas, Head Coach at Lee’s Summit High School, said Felix is a great young man.

“He’s an extremely hard worker, what a motor he played here with,” Thomas said. “Everyone was Felix’s best friend when he was in high school, which is awesome to see kids who have that much success be so humble.”

Thomas said he wants Chiefs Kingdom to know they’re getting someone who will give everything he has.

“He’s going to play as fast as humanly possible on every snap, and he’s going to be a hard worker, and he’s going to get at it,” Thomas said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.