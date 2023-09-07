Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Family of Chiefs rookie & KC native share excitement for his first home game

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was pick 31 in the first round draft pick and his big brother gave KCTV5 an inside exclusive on just who he is.
By Grace Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs home opener is particularly special for one local family.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was pick 31 in the first round of this year’s draft, which took place here in Kansas City last April.

His brother, Celestine Anudike-Uzomah, told KCTV5 that Felix is loyal, hardworking, and persistent.

“He’s the baby of the house; I watch over him a lot— especially coming from the Nigerian community, we like to treat the baby as a precious, precious human,” Celestine said.

Going on to do big things, Felix started out playing football at Lee’s Summit High School, then Kansa State University, and now, the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs!

“Just knowing that he accomplished his dream is amazing, and he knows it doesn’t stop here,” Celestine said. Celestine is a proud big brother, and said words can’t describe what it’s going to be like seeing him out on the field with the team they grew up watching.

“We are proud of him; he was overlooked his entire career; just seeing his hard work fulfilled is a blessing,” Celestine said.

Eric Thomas, Head Coach at Lee’s Summit High School, said Felix is a great young man.

“He’s an extremely hard worker, what a motor he played here with,” Thomas said. “Everyone was Felix’s best friend when he was in high school, which is awesome to see kids who have that much success be so humble.”

Thomas said he wants Chiefs Kingdom to know they’re getting someone who will give everything he has.

“He’s going to play as fast as humanly possible on every snap, and he’s going to be a hard worker, and he’s going to get at it,” Thomas said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.
A large police presence was seen at 75th and Nall in Overland Park shortly before 7:30 p.m. on...
Overland Park police respond to stabbing near 75th and Nall
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Road to Repeat: KCTV5 Team Coverage for Chiefs season opener
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs-Lions kicks off NFL season
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles...
Reports: Kelce out for opener against Lions
State Farm releases a new ad featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence