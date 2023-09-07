Excelsior Springs student found with unloaded gun at school

EXCESLIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after an Excelsior Springs student took a gun to school Thursday morning.

The district said a middle school student told a teacher that another student likely brought a gun to school. The school district said the teacher immediately notified administrators who contacted the School Resource Officer.

The Excelsior Springs School District said the SRO and administrators located the student minutes after getting the tip. They searched the student’s backpack and found an unloaded gun. The student did not have ammunition in the bag, according to the district.

The incident was handled just minutes before other students were scheduled to enter the building, according to a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Parents with students in the school were notified by the school district.

