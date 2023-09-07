Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steals show in new State Farm ad shot in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to open the new NFL season Thursday night, but fans will be talking about more than what happens on the football field.

State Farm plans to drop two new commercials that will air during the first NFL game of the 2023-24 season.

One ad features Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Jake from State Farm. The commercial is centered around Reid’s love of hamburgers. The company took over an Independence Hi-Boy Drive-In to shoot the ad earlier this year.

Cheryl Comer and her husband own the Hi-Boy location.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know before opening night at Arrowhead

“We knew it was going to be cute and funny because we watched the whole thing here, and the way they put it together, it was a really good commercial,” Comer said.

In the commercial, Jake and Mahomes demonstrate how bundling home and auto insurance works just like a fast food combo meal, but coach Reid seems to be more interested in the food than the lesson.

Comer said her husband first thought the request to use the restaurant for a commercial shoot was a joke, but he quickly granted permission when he learned who it involved.

ALSO READ: Chiefs fans will pay more to attend games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season

“My favorite part was my granddaughter was here. She’s 12. The director let her put on a headset and hear the whole thing go on all day and then he let her come up and yell ‘action’ once. Comer said. “Oh my gosh, the smile on her face, it was wonderful. Coach Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Kevin, who plays Jake, were so nice and kind to us and took pictures and signed autographs. It was a great experience.”

Comer said the hype around the new NFL season and the Chiefs only adds to the special opportunity at her restaurant.

“It means a lot to us. I don’t know if everybody will know it’s our restaurant, but, we will know and we are just so thrilled to watch it on the big screen, and see it all played out during the game,” Comer said.

The second State Farm commercial that will air Thursday night catches up with Patrick Mahomes and Jake from State Farm in the locker room.

ALSO READ: Super Chiefs fan from Canada travels to KC for season opener

The pair works to teach others in the locker room about the new “Mantra” for a winning season.

State Farm will air a third add featuring Mahomes and Travis Kelce during the Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the Week 2 game on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.