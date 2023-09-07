Chiefs fans will pay more to attend games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’ll cost more for Chiefs fans to attend a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 NFL season, according to a new ranking.

Bookies.com crunched the numbers and found Chiefs fans will pay an average of $985.70 for a family of four to attend a live game inside the iconic stadium this season. That is an average of $166.50 more than last year.

The price includes four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas, and four hot dogs.

Here’s the price breakdown:

4 tickets $887.50 ($221.87 each)

Parking $47.00

16 oz. beers x 2 $18.00

20 oz. soda x 2 $13.20

Hot Dogs x 4 $20



The package price tag is nearly $300 more than the NFL Average, which is $646.88 for a family of four.

The Bookies.com ranking determined fans will pay about the same price for concessions at games, but most ticket prices have increased on both primary and secondary markets, according to the betting tips site.

The ranking found the Chiefs have the third highest average costs for fans.

Only fans going to Las Vegas Raiders games and Philadelphia to see the Eagles play will pay more, according to Bookies.com.

A family of four going to Allegiant Stadium to see the Raiders play can expect to spend a whopping $1,381.96. The price is almost $600 more than last season.

Eagles fans will pay an average of $1,177.50 for a family of four to attend a game at Lincoln Financial Field, an increase of more than $450.

The price hike will impact fans of successful teams more than fans of other franchises.

For example, the least expensive game for a family of four to attend is an Atlanta Falcons game. The average price for a family of four is less than $300 dollars.

The full ranking for all 32 NFL teams is available at Bookies.com.

