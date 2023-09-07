Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs fans will pay more to attend games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial view of Arrowhead Stadium taken Sept. 6, 2023.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial view of Arrowhead Stadium taken Sept. 6, 2023.(KCTV/Heidi Schmidt)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’ll cost more for Chiefs fans to attend a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2023 NFL season, according to a new ranking.

Bookies.com crunched the numbers and found Chiefs fans will pay an average of $985.70 for a family of four to attend a live game inside the iconic stadium this season. That is an average of $166.50 more than last year.

The price includes four tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas, and four hot dogs.

Here’s the price breakdown:

  • 4 tickets
    • $887.50 ($221.87 each)
  • Parking
    • $47.00
  • 16 oz. beers x 2
    • $18.00
  • 20 oz. soda x 2
    • $13.20
  • Hot Dogs x 4
    • $20

The package price tag is nearly $300 more than the NFL Average, which is $646.88 for a family of four.

READ MORE: It’s Gameday! Everything you need to know before opening night at Arrowhead

The Bookies.com ranking determined fans will pay about the same price for concessions at games, but most ticket prices have increased on both primary and secondary markets, according to the betting tips site.

The ranking found the Chiefs have the third highest average costs for fans.

Only fans going to Las Vegas Raiders games and Philadelphia to see the Eagles play will pay more, according to Bookies.com.

A family of four going to Allegiant Stadium to see the Raiders play can expect to spend a whopping $1,381.96. The price is almost $600 more than last season.

Eagles fans will pay an average of $1,177.50 for a family of four to attend a game at Lincoln Financial Field, an increase of more than $450.

READ MORE: Chiefs run injured Travis Kelce through gameday workout

The price hike will impact fans of successful teams more than fans of other franchises.

For example, the least expensive game for a family of four to attend is an Atlanta Falcons game. The average price for a family of four is less than $300 dollars.

The full ranking for all 32 NFL teams is available at Bookies.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
Chiefs Kingdom celebrated Red Wednesday in Kansas City with new Super Bowl champion flags.
LIVE BLOG: Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday

Latest News

Norma Hunt, 84, matriarch of the KC Chiefs, has passed away
Kansas City Chiefs to honor Norma Hunt’s legacy during Thursday night’s NFL game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers...
Report: Chiefs run injured Travis Kelce through gameday workout
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the...
It’s Gameday! Everything you need to know before opening night at Arrowhead
Sharing the screen with the MVP
Sumner Academy girls’ flag football team gets spot in Oakley’s Mahomes ad