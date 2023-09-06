Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Whole Foods Market in Virginia will be one of many stores offering customers the choice of paying for their groceries with palm recognition services.

According to Amazon, all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. will offer patrons the option of paying without their phone or wallet by the end of the year.

Similar to fingerprint identification on your phone, the sales devices at the stores will use a person’s palm signature.

The palm recognition service will use that signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin, according to representatives.

WWBT reports the Whole Foods Market located in the Richmond area on Broad Street is joining the more than 500 stores that will be using the new technology.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola

Latest News

Ray County teen injured in crash
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while...
Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says
Appeal heard in DeValkenaere case
Missouri Court of Appeals hears oral arguments in DeValkenaere case
Appeal heard in DeValkenaere case
Arguments heard in DeValkenaere appeal