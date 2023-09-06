What to know before you go to Arrowhead this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re planning to go to the Chiefs season opener Thursday night, Kansas City Police and the team’s security have important policies they want you to keep in mind.

The gates officially open at 3 p.m. for fans to come in and begin tailgating and that’s a time authorities want them to keep in mind. Gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. If you can help it try to be here early because more than 75,000 fans will eventually be coming to this same place.

If you want to avoid huge crowds around Arrowhead Stadium, places like KC Temple New Life Church right across is once again opening their yard for tailgating. Founder Charles Little explained it’s an all-day job to ensure everyone’s cars stay safe.

“We guard the parking lot from the time of the beginning of the game until midnight,” Little said. “Or sometimes it just depends if there’s 1-2 cars we have to stay here and watch it.”

Because the Week 1 opener falls on a Thursday, fans should keep in mind that rush hour traffic will collide with everyone heading to the stadium. One way to give yourself plenty of time is to purchase your parking spot before game day online.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with fans at NFL opener

“Parking is mobile app only, so we want them to have that parking app purchased before they get here,” Sgt. Grant Ruark explained. “They can go to Chiefs.com to do that and have that ready when they get to the gates ready to go and we’ll get them in parking.”

A list of prohibited items can be found here.

“Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season,” the Chiefs explained in a statement. “As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices.”

But beforehand, KCPD urges fans to secure their cars and double-check they cooled and turned off all cooking supplies.

“Have everything put away, have your fire put out in a responsible manner,” Ruark added. “Don’t dump your coals into the dry grass, it’s hot out here. We don’t want to start any fires and just really use common sense. What would you expect from someone else.”

If you do see any suspicious activity in the parking lots or heading to the stadium, Kansas City Police will have officers patrolling on foot in the area and encourage you to notify them in person first before you try calling 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.