Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Updated COVID-19 vaccine should protect against new variant, Moderna says

FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.
FILE - Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against BA.2.86 variant.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine maker Moderna says its updated COVID-19 shot should protect against the highly mutated new BA.2.86 variant.

According to the company, testing suggests its updated vaccine generates a “strong immune response” against the new variant that has public health experts on alert.

So far, only a few dozen cases of the variant have been identified globally.

Moderna said it shared the data with regulators and is ready to supply its updated vaccine once it gets regulatory approval.

Approval by the Food and Drug Administration is expected for updated shots designed around the recently circulating variant X.BB.1.5.

The FDA’s signoff on those shots is expected before a Sept. 12 meeting of the vaccine advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather
T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.
Blind KC man defies odds at Royals’ Labor Day game

Latest News

Chiefs Kingdom celebrated Red Wednesday in Kansas City with new Super Bowl champion flags.
LIVE BLOG: Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday
Keith Richards, from left, Ronnie Wood, and Mick Jagger pose for photographers upon arrival at...
The Rolling Stones announce release date for their new album and unveil lead single, ‘Angry’
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say
Michael Daneman donated his kidney to Lauren Crupi, his colleague.
Teacher returns to school after getting new kidney from coworker: ‘I feel better than ever’
Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday