Tickets on sale for Enchant Christmas Light Maze, KC’s newest holiday event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tickets to Enchant Christmas’s first year in Kansas City are now open to the general public.

The event will be open from November 24 to December 31 on the KC Monarch’s baseball field.

General admission ticket prices are as follows:

Adults- $34

Juniors (ages 3-17)- $25

Infants (ages 0-2)- Free

Family 4-pack (2 adults, 2 juniors)- $94.40

Military and Seniors (ages 65+)- $30.60

Night Owl (9-11 p.m. entry)- $30

Tickets for groups of 25 or more are available to purchase through a separate form.

Private suites are available for a $1,300 rental fee, which includes 10 general admission tickets, a $500 food and beverage credit and a view of the entire maze. A maximum of 15 extra general admission tickets can be purchased with the suite package, for a total of 25 guests.

A VIP experience is also available for groups of 10 for a total of $250. VIPs get express entry into Enchant, access to a VIP lounge, a complimentary drink and a souvenir gift.

Admission tickets do not cover the cost of ice skating ($15 for adults, $10 for juniors), general parking ($10), preferred parking ($15) or food and beverages while in Enchant.

The 2023 theme for Kansas City is “The Mischievous Elf.” Activities include a village with food, craft and boutique storefronts, photos and visits with Santa, a Little Elves Play Place for children and more.

A mischievous little elf named Eddie and his pal Sparky the reindeer have misplaced eight toys meant for children on Santa’s list! Help find the missing toys before Santa’s big night!

Accessibility

According to Enchant’s website, the event is accessible for guests with sensory needs, wheelchairs, and other accessibility needs.

Wheelchairs and scooters are not available to rent, but guests are welcome to bring their own hand-pushed or power-driven wheelchairs. Wheelchairs are permitted on the ice skating rink with the purchase of a standard ice skating ticket.

Sensory Rooms are available to guests and their families, though Enchant notes that “there will be mild-to-high frequency lighting effects throughout the Light Maze (however, there will not be strobe lights). Most of the lighting fixtures are static, but portions of the Light Maze will have programmed lighting such as in our Light Tunnel.” The organizers urge the families of those with sensory needs to make personal judgment calls using the photos and videos available online and to consider bringing Light Sensitivity Glasses.

Service animals are permitted in Enchant. Pets and other animals not included under Titles II and II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, however, are not allowed.

