Ray County teen injured in crash

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old girl was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route C just east of Route M in Ray County.

The girl, a 16-year-old from Lawson, Missouri, was seriously injured. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, she crashed a 2008 Mercury Milan when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

MSHP said she was taken to a local hospital.

The girl was wearing a safety device.

