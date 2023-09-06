MoDOT seeking input, feedback on ‘Improve I-70′ program

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Major changes are coming to I-70 from Jackson County all the way to the St. Louis area. Lawmakers allocated nearly $3 billion dollars to widen the highway to three lanes in both directions.

It’s the biggest highway project in MoDOT’s history and covers 200 miles from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Tuesday night, the agency hosted an open house in Blue Springs to answer questions and get input.

Several people expressed excitement about the prospect of easing some of their driving woes.

“Left-laners who think they own the left lane and, you know, trying to negotiate around them,” said resident Brad Wise of his biggest beef when he drives to Columbia or St. Louis.

Carl Wilder makes the cross-state trip a few times a year. His frustration is with the heavy truck traffic.

“They get in the way. They take up both lanes,” Wilder said. “I thought they should have done it a long time ago.”

Eric Kosinski, MoDOT’s Improve I-70 program director, said the agency has been studying this for 20 years. Now that the funding is available, he said they are moving forward with what he described as an aggressive schedule to be have the entire program completed in seven years.

“That third lane will really improve safety. It’ll improve mobility,” said Kopinski. “And then, while we’re here, MODOT is really taking a closer engineering look and data look to see what other other improvements can we make.”

Some people at the open house had specific asks for additional improvements.

Blue Springs city council members are pushing to include an additional interchange east of Adams Dairy Parkway to take into account business and residential growth north of interstate. There are currently two miles between exits.

“There are some existing businesses there, but we also would like to draw more and more,” said Councilwoman Susan Culpepper. “This would also help Grain Valley.”

Another person filling out a comment card was Michael Kelley, the policy director of non-profit BikeWalkKC. His focus is to ensure MoDOT also considers the needs of those who don’t drive.

“There are people who have to rely on some combination of walking, biking and transit to not only maneuver along the corridors that the highway cuts through in communities but also across the bridges,” Kelley said. “If we’re not doing enough to think about those users, then we’re effectively leaving a good chunk of the population in the dust.”

He said it’s a sensible fiscal and transportation approach to address that while this re-vamp is underway.

Others were quite simply excited to see something finally funded and about to happen.

Wise is a retired MoDOT worker and remembers discussions from way back when about widening the highway.

“I always thought, you know, I’ll be dead and gone by the time they build this darn thing, and it looks like I might be living,” he said.

The program will be rolled out in six projects, each one a section of the interstate. The first will be the stretch from Columbia to Kingdom City.

The area closest to the Kansas City metro is the third project, the stretch from Blue Springs to Odessa. They expect to award contracts for that section in the spring of 2025 and have work completed in the fall of 2028.

The first step will be to re-evaluate existing environmental documents because the original studies were done nearly 20 years ago. That step is expected to take a year.

Kopinski said the number one question people have had as MoDOT makes stops across the state is how the project will impact their residential or business property. He said they won’t be able to answer that until they get to the design phase, which is about a year away.

He said the additions could be on the inside lane, outside lane or a combination of the two.

MoDOT is accepting public comments on the program through Sept. 22. You can comment and find further details here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.