Missouri Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to summer storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested President Joe Biden approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance in 33 counties in response to multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from July 29 – August 14.

Governor Parson is requesting Public Assistance for the following counties: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

These storm systems generated tornadoes, straight-line winds, heavy rain, and flooding across the state, leading to significant damage to public infrastructure.

“For the past several weeks, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer,” Governor Parson said. “We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that’s already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover.”

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by SEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local emergency managers estimate more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

On August 5, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 23-08, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to continuing severe weather. On August 4, an EF-2 tornado in Baring, Missouri, located in Knox County, destroyed or caused major damage to more than 35 residences as well as the town’s post office, fire station, and several other buildings. More than 30 people were displaced from their homes.

That same night, torrential rain in Adair County led to flash flooding and dozens of emergency calls. Hundreds of thousands of Missourians also lost power during the incident period due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

