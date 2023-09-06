Aging & Style
Man dies after being hospitalized from stabbing two weeks ago

FILE — Lambert Smalls was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and on Sept. 6...
FILE — Lambert Smalls was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and on Sept. 6 he was pronounced dead.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a stabbing last month.

The Kansas City Police Department had responded to an emergency call after 9 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment parking lot with apparently bodily trauma, police said.

Lambert Smalls was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and on Sept. 6 he was pronounced dead.

Police said the fatal stabbing marked the 138th homicide in Kansas City this year.

