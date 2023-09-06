Man dies after being hospitalized from stabbing two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 59-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in a stabbing last month.

The Kansas City Police Department had responded to an emergency call after 9 p.m. on Aug. 22 in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in an apartment parking lot with apparently bodily trauma, police said.

Lambert Smalls was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and on Sept. 6 he was pronounced dead.

Police said the fatal stabbing marked the 138th homicide in Kansas City this year.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.