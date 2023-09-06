Local organization partners with NFL for environmental project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s almost time to kickoff the football season in Kansas City, and at Operation Breakthrough, students planted new life into the ground with a tree in honor of the Chiefs. The National Football League teamed up with Operation Breakthrough and Verizon for the launch of the Community Greening Project.

There were 50 students who used their green thumbs to create this labor of love on Wednesday morning. As Operation Breakthrough’s CEO Mary Esselmann explains, although the students will benefit by learning how to nurture the trees, they will also benefit the community at large by providing shade, cooling, and fruit for hundreds of students and their families.

“Nature is one of the most important things we can provide for early learning students there’s so many ways it helps them learn and grow,” said Esselman.

Operation Breakthrough serves Kansas City children from ages six months to 18 years old. They provide on-site health care, therapy, parenting classes, and financial literacy to low-income families. The project will be a learning tool for the students who may otherwise not be exposed to greenery and nature living in the city.

“I think there’s no better way to leave a lasting legacy than to plant something and watch it grow,” said NFL environmental program associate director Susan Groh. “So the start of the season is a fantastic way to start by planting trees here. This project will actually continue as the season gets underway.”

The project started with seven trees being planted on Wednesday. Over the next few months, they’ll be planting 32 trees to symbolize all 32 teams in the NFL.

Operation Breakthrough surrounds 700 of the city’s most vulnerable population with opportunities to learn, connect, be nurtured, and prepare for success.

