Local nonprofit helping homeless with healthcare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are more than 1,700 people experiencing homelessness in Kansas City according to Project Homeless Connect KC. However, many face barriers to access when it comes to healthcare. That’s where local nonprofit Care Beyond the Boulevard comes in.

The organization provides free primary and urgent care services to those who are uninsured and have barriers to access.

“It’s good to come someplace where somebody cares about you,” said patient Amber Johnson.

She and her friend Lloyd Dotson-Bey have experienced homelessness for the past three months. They’ve turned to hospitals for care and felt they weren’t given fair treatment.

“When they ask you the question, ‘Do you do drugs or alcohol? And you say, ‘No I don’t do drugs’ or ‘Yes I do drugs, or ‘Yes I drink’ or ‘No I don’t drink,’ one or the other, that’s the end of treatment, they don’t wanna talk to you no more,” said Dotson-Bey.

They say this isn’t the case at Care Beyond the Boulevard. They’re welcomed with no questions asked and receive documentation help like getting ID’s and birth certificates. The group’s CEO and founder Jaynelle Assmann says last year, they served 2,800 people and had 9,000 visits.

So far this year, they organization has already served 1,600 people and had 5,000 visits. That number is growing.

“Every single one of the patients that we take care of have a name and they have a story and they’re a person. They’re a person and they deserve to be recognized as a human being,” said Assmann.

The organization is now also offering dental services. Their goal is to serve at least more 1,000 patients by the end of the year. Wednesday they are hosting a women-only clinic at Relentless Pursuit Outreach and Recovery (RPOR) from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5108 Independence Ave. in Kansas City.

