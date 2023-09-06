LIVE BLOG: Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs season is almost upon us! The defending Super Bowl champions take the field Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions.
But before the party at the Truman Sports Complex gets underway, Kansas City is showing off its support for the Chiefs.
Because the Chiefs kick off their season on a Thursday, the traditional Red Friday celebration has been transferred into a Red Wednesday.
Once again, the organization is selling a limited-edition commemorative flag for a minimum donation of $5 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.
The flag will feature a design commemorating the Super Bowl LVII win. It will be available for purchase at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations throughout the metro area.
Below is a compilation of social media posts for how the city is celebrating Red Wednesday:
