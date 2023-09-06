LIVE BLOG: Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs season is almost upon us! The defending Super Bowl champions take the field Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions.

But before the party at the Truman Sports Complex gets underway, Kansas City is showing off its support for the Chiefs.

Because the Chiefs kick off their season on a Thursday, the traditional Red Friday celebration has been transferred into a Red Wednesday.

Once again, the organization is selling a limited-edition commemorative flag for a minimum donation of $5 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The flag will feature a design commemorating the Super Bowl LVII win. It will be available for purchase at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants, Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and at street corners and other public locations throughout the metro area.

Below is a compilation of social media posts for how the city is celebrating Red Wednesday:

Celebrating Red Wednesday with a favorite from this year’s Super Bowl parade 🏈



Detective Nathan Anderson with the great hands 👐Sign him up!



Just one more day to go... ♥️💛Go @Chiefs!💛♥️ pic.twitter.com/hgdKBiKAlR — kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 6, 2023

Paint the town red! 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/kz1UnT6dnV — Kansas City (@KansasCity) September 6, 2023

Thanks @mitchholthus for stopping by our Olathe Hy-Vee locations for #RedWednesday! Stop by Hy-Vee for your Official Red Wednesday flag for $5 while supplies last benefitting @rmhckc! pic.twitter.com/qeRQIZHSxu — Kansas City Hy-Vee (@HyVeeKCMetro) September 6, 2023

#RedWednesday flag sales start at 5a! ⏰ This amazing tradition unites the city, celebrates our @Chiefs & raises money for @rmhckc ❤️💛 Also, checkout this new @CharlieHustleCo tee supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) THIS IS OUR HOUSE! #chiefskingdom #redwednesday pic.twitter.com/WsS84kuxnZ — Jillian Carroll Letrinko (@JillianC_arroll) September 6, 2023

Come get your #RedWednesday flag before they sellout‼️



Flags are also available at https://t.co/ThFA3HkZ3k pic.twitter.com/Zk2Mqj8Oji — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2023

Happy Red Wednesday, City of Champions! 🏈❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNiOCsUdmd — Kansas City (@KansasCity) September 6, 2023

