KC man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after a fentanyl death that killed a 32-year-old man.

The conviction for 33-year-old Daniele Leone comes from an incident on March 15, 2021, when the 32-year-old Lawrence man was found unresponsive in a home located in the E. 1300 block of 13th Street.

“Fentanyl is continuing to kill our friends, neighbors and family members,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said Wednesday. “My office is committed working with our law enforcement partners to educate our community and to prosecute those dealing in this deadly drug.”

Leone’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.