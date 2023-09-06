Aging & Style
Kansas City toddler thrives year after video caught RSV scare

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family certainly has reason to celebrate a year after nearly losing their little girl to RSV.

Kamiyah just celebrated her first birthday.

The toddler made international headlines last year when two Kansas City police officers saved her life.

Officer Richard DuChaine and Officer Charles Owen responded to a call in November. The officers arrived before EMS and found 1-month-old Kamiyah suffering from RSV. She wasn’t breathing.

The baby’s father handed the little girl to the officers.

DuChaine immediately began infant chest compressions, which was followed by back thrusts, according to police last year. The baby resumed breathing again and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

The officers’ body cameras captured the entire life-saving effort.

“Richard DuChaine is a hero,” Tajanea Allen, Kamiyah’s mom, told KCTV 5 last year. “He saved my daughter’s life. I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter and I’m very grateful for that.”

The officers and Kamiyah’s family are still close. The Kansas City Police Department said Officer DuChaine and his family took Kamiyah to the zoo with them last month.

