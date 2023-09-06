Aging & Style
Kansas City sees highest rent rate spike in the nation

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret rental rates have skyrocketed nationally and here at home.

New findings reveal the metro has seen the most significant yearly increase across the nation.

According to research from Rent.com, Kansas City has jumped 16.17 percent in just a year for monthly rental costs.

To get inside on this spike, we talked with Stacy Curtis, who has been in real estate for 17 years.

She says she’s never seen anything like this, not even with the housing market crash in 2008.

She blames the spike on lack of inventory and skyrocketing construction costs. In her case, she’s also seen lots of people buy homes then turn them into rentals, cashing in on these high rates. 

If you’ve been impacted by this rental rise and you’re looking to buy, here’s her best advice:

“We advise them to work on their credit, shop around to lenders with different programs and different rates. They’re all really trying to incentivize buyers in some way shape or form because all indications show when rates come down inventory will still be an issue,” says Curtis.

So when will these rates cool down? Unfortunately that is nearly impossible to predict, but Curtis says she hasn’t seen the rental market slow at all in response to this.

