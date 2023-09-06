Independence program pays people to pick up trash

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A new program in Independence pays people to pick up trash.

Don McLaughlin with the Community Service League leads the program, which started six months ago.

“It’s been a wonderful program for the CSL,” McLaughlin said. “We try to find people that are homeless or challenged. Many of our folks who work in the program are homeless and live in tents.”

McLaughlin said for the last months, every Monday through Friday, they’ve been coming out to various parts of Independence to pick up trash until about noon.

“We pick up probably 60-80 bags a day at minimum,” McLaughlin said. “I know that we have picked up roughly 150,000 pounds of trash all together.”

He said once they’re done, he loads money onto what’s like a credit card.

“They make like $15 an hour, after a bonus when they hit 100 hours,” McLaughlin said. So, it’s a good job. It’s not just a mess-around job.”

It’s a job that’s helped change Quincy Michael’s life around after he got out of prison a year ago.

“I come out with nothing, hard to be employed, and my health was in bad shape, and my kid quit school,” Michael said.

Not knowing what to do or how to get his life back, his case worker stumbled upon the trash pick-up program with CSL.

“I said I don’t know if I could do that or not,” Michael said. “I had been locked up, and with COVID and everything, I didn’t get any exercise, so my lungs were in bad shape.”

But he desperately needed a job and one to help him get back on his feet, so he applied and got to work.

“Now, I’m walking 5 ½ miles a day; it’s helped me not only mentally and physically but emotionally,” Michael said. “A lot of people don’t think picking up trash is a big deal; maybe it’s not to a lot of people, but to a lot of these guys and me, it gives you purpose.”

Michael said he now has a roof over his and his son’s head because of the program. If you’d like to enroll, contact the Community Service League.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.